Biti must stand trial, High Court rules

Herald Reporter

Lawyer and opposition former MP Tendai Biti has lost his application to have his trial on assault charges against Ms Tatiana Alishima set aside and instead start a new trial before a different magistrate and with a new prosecutor.

Justice Chitapi at the High Court in Harare dealt with what he described as a lengthy 34-page application to start the trial afresh after matters arose over postponements, availability of lawyers and even Biti coming into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

In the end, Justice Chitapi ruled that the trial must resume before Regional Magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro at the point proceedings were stayed to allow the High Court application, with no bar on Mr Michael Reza prosecuting. Biti is free to use any legal representative of his choice, including Mr Muchadehama who has been representing him through the trial so far.

The trial follows a complaint by Ms Alishima of a confrontation with Biti in and around Harare Magistrates Court complex after court proceedings.