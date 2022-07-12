Biti assault case deferred

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The assault case of Tendai Biti was today deferred to July 19 for continuation.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting a Zimbabwean investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina.

During the last sitting, Biti shifted his attack from The Herald to deputy prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza saying he is not objective and likes to prosecute opposition politicians and politically accused persons.

In his reasons why he wants the matter referred to the Constitutional Court, he said he would never receive a free and fair trial if Mr Reza prosecutes the case.

Reza has been consistent on the need for the court to proceed with the case after accommodating submissions from Biti’s defence for a long time.

Biti said the State should not show that it is captured by any individual.

He first blamed Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Patrick Chinamasa whom he accused of causing his arrest through a press conference.

After blaming Chinamasa, he turned on this publication, and the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana for giving the nation a wrong narrative of his assault case.