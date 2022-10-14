Today marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the Prophet of Islam.

The commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad is known as Milad-un-Nabi and the week in which the Prophet was born is annually commemorated as the Islamic Unity Week as was initiated in the year 1979, by the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini to foster and nurture Islamic unity.

Indisputably, Prophet Muhammad was known for his virtue and noble conduct from an early age and he did not engage in the immoral and corrupt practices of the society in which he lived.

This was such that the people of his time would come to refer to him as ‘Al-Amin’ – or the one who is trustworthy, and all those in that society knew of his honesty and trustworthiness. He was also known as ‘Al-Sadiq’- the truthful one. Because of these qualities, he was respected by everyone beyond race, colour, gender, age and religion in the city of Mecca.

Prophet Muhammad was attracted by everyone in the society because of his noble qualities and he was a perfect example of an honest, just, merciful, compassionate, truthful and brave human being who showered peace and mercy upon all creatures who lived on the face of this earth.

His qualities of being peace-loving, kind and merciful, generous, pleasant and modest, and his concern for orphans and children, his respect for the people of other religions and religious leaders touched everyone’s heart no matter the race, colour, gender, religion or faith.

He set up principles based on the Holy Quran to create an order in social life.

A few of these principles include the human brotherhood and sisterhood, helping one another and solidarity amongst people as well as speaking up against injustice.

The Prophet also taught about caring for the environment. The Qurʾān describes humanity as being stewards of the earth and it is our responsibility to care for the earth and environment.

After the well-known migration to Medina, Prophet Muhammad placed a constitution in place to benefit everyone, giving the nation true power, peace, stability, firmness and progress.

During his time in Medina, various faiths were present in his state. There were Christians, Jews, Polytheists and others not affiliated with any religion.

As the minorities, they all were treated fairly and equally. The constitution of Medina guaranteed the right to assemble, right to free speech and freedom to practice their faith, no one has the right to bully or annoy anyone else for their religious beliefs or rituals.

Under his legislative system crime, bribery, harassment and bullying were prohibited.

When one looks into the life of the Prophet, one may draw on many examples to portray the high level of tolerance shown to people of other faiths.

Peaceful co-existence is one of the finest examples of the Medina pact.

Holy Qur’an, Chapter, 49:13 reads: “O mankind! We have created you male and female, and have made you nations and tribes that ye may know one another. The noblest of you, in sight of Allah, is the best in conduct. Allah Knows and is Aware.”- Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran