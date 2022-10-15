Bindura University comes of age

President Mnangagwa flanked by Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira (left) and Bindura University of Science Education Vice Chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje tour the Bindura University students residence complex during its commissioning at the university campus yesterday. — Pictures: Justin Mutenda

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

BINDURA University of Science Education (BUSE) continues to register significant success in research and innovation in natural products, drug discovery and development, cosmeceuticals and information communication technology.

Yesterday in the capital of Mashonaland Central, in the searing heat, more than 1800 students graduated from various courses that position them into key actors in national development.

Away from the wild celebrations, tears of joy and fashion, it was an occasion to savour as the university, that has come of age with 21 graduations, stamped its authority on the innovation and science scene, both of which form the Government thrust of modernisation and industrialisation as enunciated by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

BUSE is setting up a massive Masawu Value Addition Plant in Muzarabani and Mt Darwin.

Masawu fruits which are abundant in Muzarabani, Mt Darwin, Rushinga and Mbire are rich in vitamin C, more than oranges, BUSE vice chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje said the project is in collaboration with the National Biotechnology Authority. The project will be focused on value added food products based on masawu and tamarind locally known as rusika, usika or utsiga.

This project is one of the many innovations the university has embarked on to propel rural industrialisation in Zimbabwe.

Prof Mwenje said the university is producing sodium silicate and its testing at the City of Harare Council is at an advanced stage.

He said their product is performing better than those on the markets and its development is going to cut imports.

“The university successfully produced sodium silicate from raw materials in 2020 at the height of the CIVID19 pandemic,” he said.

He added that the sodium silicate industrial plant will create at least 1000 and downstream industries.

In smart technologies the university is developing the smart village model to curb the rural urban migration.

“The smart village is an important road to vision 2030. Another product is smart connect, an important application for marketing and selling agriculture products,” he said.

“The application is a major solution to side marketing and it is currently being considered by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development.”

They have filed eight patents and seven copyrights.

The graduation ceremony is the first full gathering since the outbreak of Covid-19 under the theme, “shaping and creating the future: building Zimbabwe.”

“The goat and genetics program is being rolled out in Mbire after the district council awarded a 50 hectares to the university. This is part of the national livestock program to benefit, develop and strengthen rural and small-scale economies,” he said.

The first group of optometrists were part of the 1889 graduates and five PhD graduates.

Out of the total number 53 percent were females.

One of the graduates, veteran journalist Lazarus Sauti said he pursued a Masters in International Relations during the peak of COVID19 pandemic.

“It was not a walk in the park because my dissertation required a lot of work. I was analysing how the media covered the Cabo Delgado war and I was desirous to see if the media was promoting peace or conflict,” he said.

“I was interested in providing solutions and seeing the media playing a mediatory role. As the watchdog of society, we have a social responsibility to protect citizens.

“It is important for journalists to advance academically because it gives new reporting frames. Through this programme I started using a peace lens in my reporting instead of war orientation.”

Latifa Kachingamire, who graduated in social sciences said the final year was difficult but she soldiered on.

“It was not easy but I thank God I am graduating. To the girl child I say never give up no matter your circumstances. Even if you fall pregnant along the way, never give up, your empowerment is in education,” she said.

Vice chancellor of Pungue University in Mozambique and a delegation from Amadhi University College from Swaziland attended the graduation ceremony.