Bindura gold milling centre reopened

Ishemunyoro Chingwere Business Reporter

Government has lifted the suspension imposed on a gold milling centre in Bindura that was shut down last month over a myriad of allegations bordering on non-compliance with gold mining regulations.

Timsite Entreprise milling centre was closed on October 4 after Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, paid an unexpected visit at the centre where he came face-to-face with workers who went about their business without protective clothing.

Minister Chitando then told The Herald Business that the move was part of Government efforts to cab gold leakages as well as foster an improvement in safety tenants.

But in a letter to the milling centre, a copy of which The Herald Business is in possession of, deputy chief Government Mining Engineer Tapererwa Paskwavaviri, said Government had noted law compliance progress by the centre and thus lifted the suspension.

Eng Paskwavaviri, however, warned the centre still had work to do to improve its compliance standard.

“Following the visit by the Ministry of Mines Inspectorate headed by the deputy chief Government Mining Engineer to your milling centre on October 4, 2018 where you were ordered to suspend all milling and allied operations . . . ” wrote Engineer Paskwavaviri.

“At your invitation, other inspection visits were done on October 17, 19 and 22 to assess the progress you had made in rectifying the highlighted issues.

“We are pleased to note that there has been remarkable improvements and the inspectorate is satisfied. The suspension order is hereby uplifted. You are advised not to relax but to continue improving . . . “ advised the deputy chief Government Mining Engineer.

Zimbabwe is pushing for increased investment and activity in the economy under the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra as expounded by President Mnangagwa, the head of state is also on record saying the country will not tolerate lawlessness in the mining sector.

The President has also underlined the importance of abiding to sustainable mining and adhering to safety precaution so as to attain zero harm in the process of resource extraction.

Presenting the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on December 20 last year, President Mnangagwa emphasised the need to utilise land and its resources in a sustainable manner to the environment.

“The economy is forecast to grow in 2018 supported by the rebound in agriculture and mining . . . Moving forward, Government will take a keen interest to ensure environmentally sustainable mining practices by the sub-sector,” he said.