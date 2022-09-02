Bimha lands top SADC post

Harare, September 2, 2022 (New Ziana) – FORMER Foreign Affairs and International Trade Permanent Secretary, Joey Bimha, has been appointed tot he Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mediation

Reference Group (MRG), a prestigious grouping of individuals who specialise in alternative dispute resolution and conflict prevention diplomacy.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson, Livit Mugejo, said the appointment, for a four-year term, was made following the approval by the 42nd Ordinary Summit of SADC

Heads of State and Government held in the Democratic Republic of Congo last month.

“The Mediation Reference Group works closely with the panel of elders as part of the SADC mediation and conflict prevention and preventive diplomacy structure that was established in August 2014,” he explained.

“The structure is aimed at strengthening SADC’s mediation capacities and timeously pre-empt violent conflict.”

Bimha will serve on the MRG along with eight other former ambassadors and high-level officials from the SADC region, who were appointed “for their demonstrable technical expertise in strategic

studies, conflict resolution and preventative diplomacy”.

“His appointment demonstrates Zimbabwe’s ability to produce distinguished regional leaders,” said Mugejo.

Bimha is also a former Zimbabwean ambassador to France, Portugal, Spain and the Vatican.

His appointment follows that of former Cabinet Minister, Patrick Chinamasa to the SADC Panel of Elders and MRG early this year.

