Court Reporter

TWO Biltrans Services employees appeared in court today on allegations of stealing 4 884 litres of diesel, two ECM computer boxes and other valuables from their employer.

Chinoona Zvekare and Mandhla Dhlamini appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with theft.

They were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

They are alleged to have stolen the items between September and December last year.