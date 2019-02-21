Billiat on team work

JOHANNESBURG. — Kaizer Chiefs’ Zimbabwean forward Khama Billiat believes the South African Premiership football club are a united force and no individual gets blamed for losing or drawing matches.

Chiefs appear to be out of the title race in seventh position, a significant nine points behind leaders Bidvest Wits.

Key individual mistakes from the likes of Virgil Vries and Hendrick Ekstein have seemingly cost the Glamour Boys dearly.

However, Billiat takes the view that responsibility for winning and losing is shared by the team, in particular himself.

“We’re professional, we’re never perfect, and I miss a lot of chances when I should help the team win, like in that Cape Town City game.

“I look at myself and ask, ‘How do I feel? What should I have done better?’

And reality is that anything can happen to anyone, but we can’t blame that person because to be selected after putting in effort, you’ve done something, you’ve worked hard, and we should give credit.

“I’m sure everyone wants to fight for the club regardless of what happens in one particular game, and we’re positive about it. We’re one big family, we lose together, and we win together.” — Sport24.