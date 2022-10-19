Billboard changes Tafirenyika’s modelling career

Light Image Productions chief executive Melgin Tafienyika is a model, actor, writer, producer and film director, all rolled into one.

Tafirenyika has worked for eight years under top South African model agency Boss Models and appeared on billboards advertising big names such as MTN, Emperor’s Palace, Dunn’s Clothing and Visa.

He has also written and produced over 20 movies including his latest offering, “Sofelani,” now showing on local station 3Ktv (DStv channel 293). The Herald Arts correspondent, Kumbirayi Shoniwa (KS) recently caught up with Melgin Tafirenyika (MT) and filed this interview.

KS: What career life doors did the classic NetOne billboard (2006) open for you as a young man?

MT: Well, in 2012, I auditioned for a billboard advertising job in South Africa and the first thing they asked me was if I’d appeared on a billboard before and straight away I said “yes” referring to the NetOne billboard. I got the offer.

KS: What is the major highlight of your professional modelling career?

MT: In 2014 I appeared in more than 12 commercials and at the same time my debut movie was playing on Mzansi Magic. That was a high point in my career.

KS: What made you venture into film?

MT: Well, ever since I was young when my mother used to work at ZBC I would always tell her that I wanted to act, but she never took me seriously. Then in 2009, I decided to go and stay in SA and that’s when the opportunity arose to study acting and from there my journey into film began.

KS: The names of some of your productions are quite poetic and evocative. For example, “I Will Marry Myself,” ‘Love Is Not Enough” and “Flowers of Dry Thorns”. Is this deliberate to stir up issues which are hot but controversial? Where do these titles come from?

MT: Wow that’s a very simple question, but difficult to answer. Well, as a writer I am a fan of provocative entertainment so if I write a movie and I don’t provoke your emotions, then I usually go back to the story arch.

KS: What things are lacking, in your opinion, to turn the Zim film industry into a big regional competitor?

MT: Well, there are a number of factors such as having more funding and creating more distribution platforms for films in the country. I also believe we need to have an effective film policy.

KS: Where can people access or watch your productions?

MT: Currently, people can access our film “Sofelani” on the new local TV channel 3Ktv. We’re still finalising a deal to distribute more.

KS: Tell us a bit more about your new film, “Sofelani”?

MT: Its about the children of the feisty aunt Rhoda. All hell breaks loose when both her daughters, Beaulah and Cindy, discover skeletons in both their husbands’ closets. Charles, Beaulah’s struggling hubby, is sucked into the drug peddling business by Pastor Thulani, and his marriage begins falling apart, while Cindy and Jason’s marriage is also suffering the effects of Jason’s ex-girlfriend’s presence in their house. On the other hand, their kid brother Boaz, is incarcerated for a crime he did’nt commit in the hopes of a huge payout when he is released.