Bill to safeguard country heritage on cards

Goromonzi community including Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ) officials celebrate Africa Day at an event held at Majuru Chinyika Primary School in Goromonzi district last Thursday

Oliver Kazunga

THE Government is crafting the Intangible Cultural Heritage Policy and the Intangible Cultural Heritage Bill as part of a broader scope aimed at safeguarding the country’s heritage.

Goromonzi District Coordinator, Ms Prisca Dube, said this at an event organised by Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ), a Chinese-owned company to mark the district’s Africa Day celebrations through a cultural exchange session with their Chinese counterparts last Thursday.

The company, which is a local subsidiary of China’s Huayou International Mining, has developed the Arcadia Lithium mining project in Goromonzi and conducted the first sale of lithium last month.

“As Zimbabwe, we are working to safeguard our cultural heritage through a wide variety of initiatives and activities.

“To this end, Zimbabwe is currently working on the Intangible Cultural Heritage Policy and the Intangible Cultural Heritage Bill.”

Ms Dube noted that music and dance are central to Zimbabwean culture coupled with the traditional sounds, rhythms and instruments that are distinctive – music showcases the spirit and joy of Zimbabwean people.

“The mbira and marimba are purely Zimbabwean cultural musical instruments that we have exported to the rest of the world,” she said.

Africa’s culture is a key component of its identity and its unhu/ ubuntu philosophy.

“The Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Competitions promote traditional dance so as to ensure that these dances remain relevant in our people’s lives as they live and celebrate their culture,” said Ms Dube.

The 2022 Mashonaland East Provincial Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Competition was won by the Goromonzi Arts Ensemble.

Culture month celebrations are held annually and the national celebrations were this year held in Binga, Matabeleland North province.

She said in the 13th and 14th centuries, Zimbabwe was the seat of one of Africa’s greatest civilisations.

“The impressive structures that were constructed by our people during this period and which later gave their name to our country, can be found at the Great Zimbabwe national monuments in Masvingo.

“The indigenous people of Zimbabwe trace back to Bantu origins and are believed to have populated the land for more than 10 centuries,” said Ms Dube.

Ethnic groups in Zimbabwe include the Shona, Ndebele, Tonga, Kalanga, Venda and Shangani people who have their own distinct languages.

“We are happy to learn Chinese culture and are keen to share key aspects of our tangible and intangible cultural heritage with our Chinese friends.

“The distinctive values of a people are reflected by their culture and hence we expect to understand and appreciate each other more after this cultural exchange programme,” she said.