Bill tightens copper cable theft penalties

State power utility Zesa, as one of the strategically important entities most affected by theft of copper cables, has reportedly been losing over US$2 million annually to the theft and vandalism of its key infrastructure.

Business Reporter

THEFT of copper cables now attracts a jail term of not less than 10 years in a move designed to curb destruction of power and other essential infrastructure, which use copper wire in power generation, transmission, distribution and communications.

This follows the passing without amendments of the Bill last week, which prescribes stiffer penalties for the offence with the legislation now set to go to the President for his assent.

The thefts of copper cables have had a direct negative impact on operations of ZESA Holdings, the country’s power utility and signal systems of the National Railways of Zimbabwe. ZESA on several occasions reported losses running into millions of dollars due to copper cable theft.

This has disrupted the provision of service, with some households and businesses enduring long periods without electricity.

The State power has reportedly been losing over US$2 million annually to theft and vandalism of its infrastructure.

So widespread is the theft and vandalism that in 2019 the power utility acquired industrial-grade enterprise drones to curb the vice, which has been likened to economic sabotage.

During the first quarter of 2022, 15 cases of copper theft from NRZ infrastructure were reported, resulting in NRZ losing 1 067 58kg of copper cables. Telecommunication firm TelOne has also suffered huge losses due to copper cable thefts. TelOne said it is considering moving away from copper cables, which have been targeted by thieves. In 2021, the company lost US$1,5 million due to network disruptions resulting from vandalised infrastructure. Last year, the company said it recorded more than 300 network vandalism incidents, a 27 percent increase compared to prior year.

TelOne said the biggest loss to the company from acts of vandalism has been the business lost due to voice and internet service disruptions also prejudicing its customers.

“The business is under pressure due to network theft and vandalism especially on the copper network, with at least US$1,5 million having been recorded in lost revenue and network elements for the period ended 31 December 2021.

“These losses stemmed from 333 network vandalism incidents being recorded during the year translating to a 27 percent increase compared to prior year. The biggest loss to the company from acts of vandalism has been the business lost due to voice and internet disruptions also prejudicing the company’s valued clients and negatively impacting the company’s reputation.

“For the current period, the network vandalism cases have continued to rise with a 21 percent increase having been recorded in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year,” TelOne said in an statement after the firm’s annual general meeting last month.

Last week, the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs gave the second reading speech of the Bill. Several senators made contributions to the debate, all of them in support. Some even suggested that the minimum sentence of 10 years without the option of a fine for certain offences be increased in view of the devastating effect on the economy, electricity supply, and the railway system.

The Bill says “vandalism of any item or essential infrastructure through theft of copper cables, or any person who unlawfully, knowingly and intentionally— tampers with, damages or destroys utilities through theft of copper cables; or colludes with or assists another person shall be guilty of an offence, and if there are no special circumstances peculiar to the case, be liable to imprisonment for a period not less than 10 years without the option of a fine.

If special circumstances peculiar to the case are found in relation to a person convicted for the theft, the person will be liable to a fine not exceeding level 14 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years, or both.

In addition, any person found in possession of stolen copper cables will be liable to imprisonment for a period not less than 10 years without the option of a fine, says the Bill.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the growing cases of copper cable theft in Zimbabwe after several locations in Bulawayo recorded serious cases of destruction of infrastructure caused by theft of copper cables.

“ZRP is concerned with cases of theft of copper cables belonging to ZESA, NRZ, TelOne and other utilities. From 20 to 21 March 2022, ZRP Queenspark recorded three cases of theft of ZESA cables, while ZRP Hillside and ZRP Tshabalala also recorded a single case each,” Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said.S