Bikita Minerals starts new plants trial runs

An aerial view of the construction of Bikita Minerals’ spodumene plant during construction. (File Picture)

Michael Tome Business Reporter

Bikita Minerals, a subsidiary of Chinese firm Sinomine, says it has begun trial production of lithium on the newly constructed gravity separation and flotation plants.

The gravity plant has capacity to produce two million tonnes of petalite concentrate while the flotation plant will produce two million tonnes of spodumene concentrate per annum.

Gravity separation is an industrial method of separating two components, either a suspension, or dry granular mixture where separating the components with gravity is sufficiently practical; the components of the mixture have different specific weights.

A flotation plant, in mineral processing, is a system used to separate and concentrate ores by altering their surfaces to a hydrophobic or hydrophilic condition—that is, the surfaces are either repelled or attracted by water.

Construction works for the two plants started in 2022.

The mining entity is broadening its horizons in Zimbabwe, with the new plants expected to support the company’s vision of generating circa US$500 million from lithium exports by the end of 2023.

The Chinese group has invested over US$300 million in Bikita Minerals operations mainly for exploration and plant expansion.The beneficiation facilities are expected to improve Bikita Minerals lithium concentrate supply competencies.

However, the company expects to produce lithium oxide at a grade of 3,9 percent Li₂O and 480 000 tonnes of petalite per year.

“Once the Bikita Minerals lithium Mine expansion project reaches its production capacity, it is expected to produce 300 000 tonnes of high-quality chemical grade spodumene concentrate annually.

“Commencement of the beneficiation production lines will further enhance the company’s lithium concentrate supply capability and future business performance,” said Bikita Minerals in a statement.

According to Bikita Minerals, the plant of has the potential to create 1 000 more jobs in the area it is conducting its operations.

Bikita Minerals was acquired by Sinomine Resource Group in 2021 and the Government has continuously expressed confidence in the new owner as the lithium rush continues amid growing use in the manufacture of electric vehicles.

The Zimbabwean Government has high ambitions for its mining industry, having projected a US$12 billion revenue from the mining sector by 2023.

The country is targeting to earn at least US$500 million from lithium mining activities as the country moves closer to the set timeline to attain a US$12 billion mining industry.

Zimbabwe’s revenue from lithium exports are expected to surge as the commodity’s price continues on an upward trend on the global market. Arcadia Lithium Mine, which is one of the major players in the sector has already begun shipments of lithium concentrates.

Lithium prices have been on a growth trajectory given the mineral’s essentiality in the production of electric vehicles.

Zimbabwe has had notable exploration visits and extraction of this mineral given its abundance locally. A 2016 geological survey revealed that Zimbabwe has the largest lithium in Africa with known deposits in Bikita, Goromonzi, Kamativi, and Zulu mine near Shangani.

The lithium rush saw the acquisition of Arcadia Mine by Chinese company Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Limited in 2021 from Prospect Resources Plc, an Australia Stock Exchange-listed company. Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Limited acquired a controlling 87 percent stake in Arcadia mine through a US$422 million deal.