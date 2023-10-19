Bikita Minerals hoping for miracle

Curtworth Masango

THE Eastern Region Soccer League is nearing conclusion and leaders Wangu Mazodze from Masvingo are favourites to secure a Premiership ticket.

Mazodze are on 51 points with a game in hand to second-placed Bikita Minerals who have 50 points.

Bikita Minerals, popularly known as the Lithium Boys, have proved to be this year’s surprise package and still pose a serious threat to the leaders.

Bikita Minerals won 4-0 against Chiredzi over the weekend to close the gap at the top but club chairman, Mike Mushava says they are not under any pressure.

Instead, they are looking to capitalise on each game as it comes.

The Lithium Boys will be not involved this week but they believe they have to do well in all their remaining games if they are to stand a chance against a well-financed Mazodze side.

“At the beginning of the season, we were aiming to be with the top guys which is almost where we are at the moment,” said Mushava.

“We need to stay focused on the remaining games and see what happens. As a team, we just take every game as it comes but definitely will be looking to win all our remaining games.

“If we manage to be declared champions we are ready to play in the topflight.

“You can’t imagine a situation in which we work hard and get others to enjoy our benefits so we are quite assured that we won’t sell the franchise. We have to dance with the top flight.”

Latest Standings

P W D L F A Pts

FC Wangu Mazodze 23 15 6 2 34 8 51

Bikita Minerals 24 15 5 4 37 15 50

Tenax 24 14 6 4 33 14 48

Risutu Tigers 23 14 5 4 38 18 48

Mutare City Rovers 24 12 7 5 34 10 43

Buffaloes 23 12 7 6 27 13 41

Grayham 23 9 3 11 26 36 30

FC Hunters 23 7 6 10 30 27 28

Surrey 23 7 5 11 25 39 26

Masvingo United 23 6 7 10 24 27 25

Midway 23 7 4 12 24 35 25

Renco Mine 23 7 1 15 15 39 23

JM Busha 24 6 3 15 21 44 21

Manica Diamonds 24 5 5 14 20 37 20

Chiredzi Stars 23 1 6 16 14 38 9