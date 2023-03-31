Bikita businessman complements President by donating wheelchairs

Some of the people living with disabilities in Bikita proudly showing wheelchairs donated to them by businessman and Zanu PF provincial executive member Cde Daniel Makusha.

George Maponga in Masvingo

A Bikita businessman and Zanu PF Masvingo provincial executive member Cde Daniel Makusha has donated 20 wheelchairs to people living with disabilities across the district, complementing President Mnangagwa’s nationwide programme of assisting the physically challenged.

President Mnangagwa recently donated 10 wheelchairs to people living with disabilities drawn from across Masvingo province under the “leaving no one and no place behind” thrust in a move that was roundly applauded by beneficiaries especially those in the school-going age.

Now Cde Makusha has taken the leaf from President Mnangagwa by donating wheelchairs to the physically challenged from Mukanganwi and Marozva communal lands in Bikita.

The affable businessman says he is inspired by President Mnangagwa’s pragmatic approach hence he was expanding the President’s vision.

“Among the 20 beneficiaries we have given wheelchairs so far is a teacher from Marozva and we hope what we are doing will inspire other citizens and businesspeople to support the vulnerable in their communities in support of President Mnangagwa’s mantra that “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Veto,” said Cde Makusha.

“I felt challenged when President Mnangagwa donated wheelchairs for people with disabilities from Masvingo province and decided to complement my President and party leader.”

Cde Makusha says he will continue to source more wheelchairs to assist the need noting that Zimbabweans should know that no outsiders will come to solve local problems and challenges.

Besides wheelchairs for people living with disabilities, Cde Makusha has so far mobilised resources to assist the District Development Fund in Bikita in the rehabilitation of nearly 60 boreholes across the district.

Most of the rehabilitated boreholes are in Mpakwa, Mukanganwi and Marozva.

He pledged to continue chipping in with resources to aid the Second Republic’s socio-economic transformation agenda in Bikita district.

Rehabilitation of boreholes in Bikita by DDF has helped health institutions, schools and villagers to have access to potable water which is safe for human consumption and also for livestock.