Big Three switch focus

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

AFTER falling way behind in the race for the Castle Lager Premiership title, giants Dynamos and CAPS United have now turned to the Chibuku Super Cup for salvation this season, but they have to clear tricky first round hurdles.

Highlanders, the other member of the Big Three, have also faded badly after a promising start in the championship race under the guidance of Madinda Ndlovu.

The Bulawayo giants also need a good run, and possibly a success story, in the Chibuku Super Cup to provide their fans with something to cheer their spirits.

Just like DeMbare and Makepekepe, Bosso also have a tricky home tie in the opening round of the tournament.

This year’s edition of the country’s biggest knock-out tournament was held in Harare yesterday with 17 Premiership teams going into the hat.

Chicken Inn will not be part of this year’s competition as they are serving a one-year ban imposed on them after their then coach Rahman Gumbo ordered his players to walk off the pitch in protest over a late penalty awarded to Yadah Stars at Ascot in the first round last year.

One preliminary round match, pitting Chapungu and Mutare City, who were 16th and 17th by Week 17 of the league marathon, will be played next weekend at Ascot. The winner of that match will then face log leaders FC Platinum at Mandava in the first round.

Teams who were in the top eight after the league’s seventeenth round of fixtures were seeded and will play the first round ties at home on the weekend of 22-23 September. The quarter-finals, whose draw will be held after the first round, are scheduled for the weekend of 7-8 October.

The semi-finals will be held a fortnight later while the final will be played on November 10.

And of the seeded teams, Dynamos and their biggest city rivals CAPS United, who have since conceded the league title is already beyond their reach, have been pitted against tough opponents in their quest for salvation.

The two giants need a decent run in the tournament to give their demanding fans something to smile about after some indifferent results in the championship race.

The Glamour Boys have a first round date against giant-killers Bulawayo Chiefs while the Green Machine have an even tougher battle against ZPC Kariba.

Bulawayo Chiefs coach, Garthly Chipuka, said his charges, who have built themselves a profile as giant-killers, said he wouldn’t have prayed for a better opponent. Dynamos beat Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 in their first league clash at Barbourfields in May.

“This is an ideal draw for us. I was actually praying to get one of the so-called giants and I got exactly the one I wanted to face, Dynamos,” said Chupuka.

“My team is ready and we can actually win this tournament since we have failed to challenge for the league title.’’

Dynamos vice-chairperson, Esther Murinyu Mawere, said her team should atone for their failure to challenge for the league title by landing the Chibuku Super Cup.

“Dynamos have not performed well in the league and I think the Chibuku Super Cup provides us with a big chance to atone for a not-so-good season,” said Mawere.

“We are happy with the draw and we stand a very good chance of progressing to the semi-final. We have played Bulawayo Chiefs in the league and managed to beat them.

‘‘They are well reputed for beating giants but they failed to record a victory over us.

“This is a different tournament altogether and we stand a chance of bagging it. We are still fresh from winning the President’s Inauguration Trophy and we should be inspired by that success.’’

CAPS United chief executive, Cuthbert Chitima, said his team would have won the tournament last year had their first round clash against Shabanie at Maglas not been abandoned.

The match was called off by referee Thomas Kusosa due to crowd trouble after CAPS United fans invaded the pitch after a controversial call to deny the Green Machine what looked like a genuine equaliser.

Makepekepe were fined $2000 and Shabanie were declared winners of the match.

“We were supposed to win the tournament last year but due to crowd touble we couldn’t realise that dream.

‘‘This year, we should fight for that Cup. ZPC Kariba are a good team but we are ready for them.

“We are passionately appealing to our fans to respect the referees’ decisions. This is our year to win the tournament,” said Chitima.

Holders Harare City face fellow municipal club Bulawayo City while 2015 winners Ngezi Platinum Stars will clash against Herentals.

Herentals benefactor, Tariro Benza, said they were not afraid of taking on Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“We are happy with the draw and facing Ngezi Platinum is just like facing any other team. I understand they will be seeking revenge,” said Benza.

Draw

Preliminary Round:

Chapungu vs Mutare City

First Round

FC Platinum v Chapungu/Mutare City

CAPS United v ZPC Kariba

Ngezi Platinum v Herentals

Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs

Harare City v Bulawayo City

Triangle v Shabanie

Black Rhinos v Nichrut

Highlanders v Yadah Stars