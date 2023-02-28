Big reward for Grade 3 poet

Luthando Mapepa

Manica Post Correspondent

A GRADE Three pupil who recently recited a poem in Ndau is already reaping the benefits of her talent after she was rewarded handsomely for her poetry prowess.

Esnath Mhlanga, a pupil at Maronga Primary School in Chipinge, last month took social media by storm after she recited her poem at Chibuwe High School as the school was receiving the Secretary’s Merit Award.

In her poem titled “Dai baba vangu vaitawo mare”, Esnath expressed her desire to be enrolled at a better school like Chibuwe High School.

Esnath has since secured a scholarship from a local businessman, Mr Samuel Maadza Chibonda, who pledged to assist her with school fees at her current school.

The Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production (ZIMFEP) also recently handed over 100 broilers, 100 road runner chicks and concentrate feed to Esnath to kickstart an incoming generating project for her family.

She also received US$700, books, shoes and blankets.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony at Chibuwe High School, ZIMFEP director, Mr Gedion Chiukira said the girl’s talent attracted the attention of senior Government officials, adding that Esnath should benefit from her efforts.

Mr Chiukira said his organisation will continue empowering all the untapped talent in the country’s marginalised areas.

“We need to reward the child for her talent. The child’s poem touched many people.

“All underprivileged learners should be empowered. Their families should start income generating projects so that the children’s lives can be improved,” said Mr Chiukira.

In an interview, Esnath’s father, Mr Tinei Mhlanga said he is over the moon.

“I can’t believe that my child now has a big following. She is already empowering herself at this age. I will continue mentoring her so that she continues excelling,” said Mr Mhlanga.