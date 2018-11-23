Big Boost for Netball World Cup

LONDON. — The 2019 Netball World Cup has announced health and life insurance and investments provider, Vitality, as its title sponsor for next year’s prestigious tournament in Liverpool, England.

With sales now having smashed through over 74 000 tickets, the Vitality Netball World Cup is set to be one of the hottest sporting events of 2019.

The Gems of Zimbabwe will be part of this world netball jamboree.

The title sponsorship of the Vitality Netball World Cup further strengthens Vitality’s commitment to netball and supports its aim of partnering with sports teams, athletes and events to inspire people to live healthier lives.

The company recently announced a three-year extension of its partnership with England Netball in one of the largest deals in women’s sport in the UK.

Vitality is also the title sponsor of the Vitality Netball Superleague – the UK’s top-level netball competition featuring teams across England, Scotland and Wales – and the Vitality Netball International Series.

Nicky Dunn, Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 Chair, said: “We’re thrilled to have Vitality on board as our title sponsor. — Netball.com