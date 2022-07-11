Biden blasts US Supreme Court

Herald Reporter

IN A brazen interference with the judiciary, United States President Joe Biden has threatened the country’s Supreme Court which had ruled to remove the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.

Biden whose support is on the wane, as his country faces soaring inflation, is seeking to save his political career through reversing the Supreme Court judgment.

Recently, in an unabashed attack on the judiciary, Biden said, “We cannot allow an out-of-control Supreme Court working in conjunction with extremist elements of the Republican Party to take away freedoms and our personal autonomy.”

Analysts said the US has just demonstrated to the world that it has no moral high ground to prefect the world on tenets of democracy.

Zanu PF director for Information and Publicity Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi said the worst threat to democracy, justice and human rights occurs when a sitting President intimidates the judiciary which is supposed to be an independent arm of the state.

“The US President Mr Joe Biden’s threat to Supreme Court judges presents a new low for this embattled regime but does not surprise those of us who reckon that the US is the biggest threat to democracy globally.

“From undermining democratically elected governments through sponsored violent regime change tactics to brazenly threatening supreme court judges in their own backyard calls for the free people of the world to be wary of US authoritarian and dictatorial tendencies,” said Cde Mugwadi.

The rights of US citizens, he said, are under threat and not guaranteed by those needless unbridled intimidatory threats by Mr Biden.

A researcher and political analyst, Mr Alex Munyonga, weighed in saying it is so stinking to note that the US President wanted to throw his weight on a supposedly independent institution.