Bid to import 10 pistols, Broncleer syrup flops

THREE suspects have been arrested at Beitbridge Border Post on allegations of trying to smuggle 10 pistols and Broncleer syrup into the country using a vehicle that was towing a trailer carrying a dead body.

Crime Reporter

The incident occurred on Sunday and police recovered 10 boxed 9mm P.A.K pistols and 100 bottles of 100ml Broncleer syrup.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Mehluli Nkomo (35), Brendon Dube (28) and Wellington Ndlovu (34).

“They were arrested on June 23, 2024 at Beitbridge Border Post for smuggling 10 boxed 9mm P.A.K Pistols with empty magazines and 100 x 100 ml Broncleer Syrup,” he said.

“The suspects were travelling in a Toyota Quantum vehicle which was towing a trailer with the body of Kudakwashe Saveka from South Africa.

“During the inspection of the vehicle at the Light Motor Vehicle Terminal, North Bound, Port Health Inspection Bay, the 10 firearms and 100 bottles of Broncleer Syrup were found stashed in a box which was covered with 40 reflector vests.”

