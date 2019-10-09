Bhasikiti quits politics

Runesu Gwidi Masvingo Correspondent

CONTROVERSIAL politician and former Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has quit politics in order to focus on agriculture at his Moria Farm in Mwenezi East.

Bhasikiti was expelled from ZANU-PF in 2015, during the late former president Robert Mugabe’s time following allegations of fanning factionalism in the party.

He then joined the National People’s Party (NPP) before unsuccessfully attempting to rejoin Zanu- PF and eventually settling for Nelson Chamisa’s MDC-Alliance.

Mr Bhasikiti confirmed his decision yesterday.

“People do not eat active party politics. My previous involvement in party politics was based on a desire to participate in policy-making and contribute to the country’s economic growth,” said Mr Bhasikiti.

“I have therefore decided to abandon party politics and focus on developmental projects. As you know, I am have a thriving farming business where I grow mangoes, sugarcane and citrus fruit trees.

“Let it be known that I am different from other myopic politicians who engage in unnecessary political dogfights”, while the nation goes hungry.”

During his time in Zanu-PF and Government, Mr Bhasikiti held several senior posts.

The party expelled him following glaring proof that he had linked up with ex-vice president Joice Mujuru’s camp, which was threatening to unseat the then president Cde Mugabe.

There was drama in 2015 when Zanu-PF Politburo members toured Moria Farm after Bhasikiti was accused of cutting down the citrus plantation on the farm due to disgruntlement over his expulsion from the party.

Mr Bhasikiti recently said some jealous politicians in Masvingo province were after his investments instead of participating in meaningful development.

“They lie to people about me. Instead of developing communities, they engage in unnecessary mudslinging,” charged Mr Bhasikiti.