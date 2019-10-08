Bhasikiti quits politics, eyes farming

Runesu Gwidi Masvingo Correspondent

CONTROVERSIAL politician and former Minister of State for Masvingo provincial affairs Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti says he has decided to quit politics and focus on agriculture at his Moriah Farm in Mwenezi East.

Bhasikiti was expelled from the ZANU-PF in 2015 during the late former President Robert Mugabe’s leadership following allegations of fanning factionalism in the party.

He then joined the National People’s Party (NPP), attempted in vain to re-join ZANU PF and eventually defected to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC, among other political bed-hopping antics.

In an interview yesterday, the politician said he was quitting active party politics and venturing into full-scale farming activities at his Moriah Farm in Mwenezi.

“People do not eat active party politics. My previous involvement in party politics was based on a desire to participate in policy-making and contribute to economic growth,” said Mr Bhasikiti.

“I have therefore decided to abandon party politics and focus on developmental projects. As you know, l am already into a thriving business of growing mango, sugarcane and citrus fruit trees on my

farm.

“Let it be known that l am different from other “myopic politicians” who engage in unnecessary political “dogfights”, while the nation goes hungry”.

Prior to the latest development, Mr Bhasikiti held several senior posts in both ZANU PF and government over the years.

The party, however expelled him following glaring proof that he had linked up with the Joice Mujuru camp, which was threatening to unseat the then President Cde Mugabe.

Meanwhile, drama unfolded in 2015 as ZANU PF Politburo members toured Moriah Farm after Bhasikiti was falsely accused of cutting down the citrus plantation on the farm, out of disgruntlement over his

expulsion from the party.

Mr Bhasikiti recently said some jealous politicians in Masvingo province were after his investments instead of participating in meaningful development.

“They lie to people about me. Instead of developing communities, they engage in unnecessary mudslinging,” said Mr Bhasikiti.