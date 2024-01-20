Bhasera eager to welcome Billiat

Khama Billiat was at the SuperSport United training session amid indications he might be signed during the January transfer window.

FORMER Zimbabwe international, Onismor Bhasera is hoping compatriot Khama Billiat convinces SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt and secure a move during the January transfer window.

Bhasera and Billiat were once teammates in the senior national team, the Warriors.

Billiat was spotted at the SuperSport training ground in Johannesburg on Thursday morning as they prepare for the second round of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.

The Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star has been a free agent after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the campaign. Billiat has been without a club for over six months.

“I think our team is a bit balanced, we have the likes of Bradley Grobler, Tyson (Hlatshwayo). We have (Siphesihle) Ndlovu, Ricardo Goss, and Grant Margeman,” Bhasera said at the Nedbank Cup last 32 draw event in Sandton on Thursday evening.

“So you can see it’s a mixture there, him (Billiat) coming or not coming, it’s okay. He’s a quality player everyone knows about that. But right now he’s just keeping fit, we don’t know what’s happening behind closed doors.

“We’ll wait; I mean, any team would love to have Khama with his qualities. So we have fingers crossed and hope things go on our side.”

Before resurfacing at the Tshwane-based side, Billiat was heavily linked with a return to the South African Premiership with Cape Town City FC.

The Citizens chairman, John Comitis, publicly expressed his interest in luring Khama Billiat into his club, but the deal did not materialise.

Meanwhile, the skilful attacker has featured in over 100 matches for Amakhosi since he was signed from Sundowns in 2018.

In his five seasons with the Soweto giants, Billiat scored 24 goals in all competitions and contributed 29 assists.

With Billiat aiming to bring his career back on track, Bhasera has admitted that his compatriot will add value to SuperSport — FarPost/Sports Reporter.