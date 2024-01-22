Bezbets fraud trial deferred

Herald Correspondent

The fraud trial for a betting company Bezbets failed to kick off today following indications that the matter was allocated to another prosecutor who needs to peruse the record.

This prompted the presiding magistrate to postpone the matter to February 1.

Bezbets is facing allegations of defrauding a client of US$5 200 he had won after playing a game.

Bezbets is represented by its manager Robson Chinamasa.

Chinamasa pleaded not guilty on behalf of the company to fraud charges when he initially appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero.

Prosecuting, Ms Faith Mavhudzi alleged that on October 26 on the Bezbets online platform, the complainant placed a bet on the roulette with a stake of US$394.

The platform gave him a potential win of US$5 400, provided the bet was won. But after winning, the company refused to pay him and engaged him with a view to pay him US$1 800.

Bezbets which is being represented by Brighton Pabwe from Venturas and Samkange Legal practitioners recently made a counter report against the same punter whom they allegedly defrauded, but the matter was declined prosecution during the vetting process due to poor evidence.

It was also established that there was no criminal element by the punter as the company was alleging.