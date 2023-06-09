Beware of the second vulture as we go for elections

Dr Masimba Mavaza

As Zimbabwe prepares to go through elections we will see many people who come to foment trouble take pictures and post them on social media, only for their own benefit.

They will not even think about the country they will be demonising. We will have people who are satanic, demonic evil, and only there to tarnish the image of our country.

This reminds me of a South African journalist the late Kevin Carter.

In the 1990’s there was a widely circulated photo of a vulture waiting for a starving little girl to die and feast on her corpse. That photo was taken during the 1993/94 famine in Sudan, by Kevin Carter, a South African photojournalist, who later won the Pulitzer Prize for this ‘amazing shot.”

However, as Kevin Carter was devouring his feast and being celebrated on major news channels and networks worldwide for such an ‘exceptional photographic skill’, he lived just for a few months to enjoy his supposed achievement and fame, as he later got depressed and took his own life!

Kevin Carter’s depression started, when during one of such interviews (a phone-in programme), someone called in and asked him what happened to the little girl. He simply replied, “I didn’t wait to find out after this shot, as I had a flight to catch…” Then the caller said, “I put it to you that there were two vultures on that day, one had a camera”.

Thus, his constant thought of that statement, later led to depression and he ultimately to suicide. Kevin Carter could have still been alive today and even much more famous, if he had just picked that little girl up and taken her to the United Nations Feeding Centre, where she was attempting to reach or at least take her to somewhere safe.

Today, regrettably this is what is happening in Zimbabwe. There are people who celebrate stupidity and inhumane acts, at the detriment of other. They will spread lies and make Zimbabwe look like it’s a boiling pot. They will post fake pictures of violence only to please their handlers.

Their actions will never help Zimbabwe but destroy it.

Kevin Carter should have taken the girl away from that place, which would cost him nothing, yet he didn’t. Here is the inhuman posture, “he had all time to take his shot, but he had no time to save the girl’s life”. Some will have time to spread lies about Zimbabwe yet will have no time to spread the truth about the country. Zimbabwe needs positive thinkers not destructive rumour peddlers.

Thus, we must all understand that, the purpose of life, is to also touch lives. During this election period how many lives will you touch. So are you too a Vulture. In whatever we do, let Zimbabwe come first, before what we stand to gain out of the situation. In all we do let’s always think of Zimbabwe and how we can be of benefit to h

Our Country. how we can lend a helping hand and wipe away tears bring joy to the masses of Zimbabwe who are prepared to vote in peace. Hence, when we seek knowledge, wealth, fame, skills or even positions, let’s think of how we can use it to benefit the people and society at large.

Zimbabwe needs people who are Patriotic not those who are paid to please their handlers.

Remember, your actions play a greater role in creating peace and tranquillity in Zimbabwe. Please don’t be a Kevin Carter, be human and think of Zimbabwe and humanity.

My very pompous teacher from Mberi Primary School in Chitungwiza used to say, “Tranquility is the owner of the gate and calamity will be upon you if you misbehave.” Surely making your country look bad provoking violence only to take photos you are the second vulture.

Zimbabwe is capable of having peaceful elections so do not fuel violence and disturbances. The way some of us are itching to cause violence and sell it to their masters is deeply depressing and flabbergasting. It is totally knee shaking.

Beware, we humans are not humans, if we lack humaneness in all we do.

We only have one country which we can call ours. Zimbabwe is our only country. Stop vilifying your country.

Iwe neni tine basa.

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.