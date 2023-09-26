Beware of lightning and thunder-MSD

Elita Chikwati

Herald Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department has urged people in the south eastern and south western parts of the country to watch out for isolated lightning strikes and showers, moderate winds and cold weather starting today and tomorrow.The weather is also expected to shift from hot to cool on Wednesday until Friday.

The weather conditions are expected to affect Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo metropolitan, Masvingo Manicaland and southern districts of Midlands.

Those in areas to be affected by lighting are advised to stay indoors and not to seek shelter under trees or near polls or pylons.

People are urged to try and find an earthed building. Most council approved houses and buildings are less affected y lightning due to earth wire that runs through them.

It is also advisable to crouch as low as possible and as far as possible from livestock.

In an advisory, the MSD said the advection (the horizontal transfer of heat or other atmospheric properties) of relatively moist air into the south-western parts Zimbabwe, should result in cloudy conditions and isolated showers over the western parts of the country.

“These clouds should slide eastward and southward, only to be enhanced by added moisture from the south-east.

“This combination should culminate in heavier rains over the Eastern Highlands on Wednesday evening with cloudy, windy and cool conditions in Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland. These clouds should start clearing on Friday giving rise to a warmer weekend,” said the MSD.

The department has however discouraged people from planting using these rains.

“These rains do not indicate the start of the season, thus should not be used to plant.

“Ensure the elderly and people with disabilities, young and ill are kept warm when the weather changes from hot to cool on Wednesday.

Changes in temperature affects all people and it is advisable to consult health practitioners.

There is need to use a brazier and ensure the room is well ventilated.