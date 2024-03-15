Betting company Bezbets fined for fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Betting company Bezbets, which defrauded a client of US$5 200 he had won after playing a game has been sentenced to pay a fine of US$500.

Presiding magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero ordered the company to pay the amount by March 30.

He noted that Bezbets was not faithful in its business conduct.

Mr Kandiyero also ruled that the actions of the accused were enough to form an intention to deceive the complainant Prosper Dembedza.

However, he was unable to determine the actual amount of prejudice that the complainant suffered.

The company was represented by its manager Robson Chinamasa.

During the trial, Chinamasa conceded that the website does not limit users from betting above US$50 which they were now claiming was the limit.

He blamed some of their workers whom he accused of allowing clients to bet above US$50 and connive in trying to withdraw large sums of money.

Prosecuting, Mr Thomas Chanakira told the court that on October 26, and on the Bezbets online platform, the complainant Prosper Dembedza placed a bet on the roulette with a stake of US$394.

The platform gave him a potential win of US$5 400, provided the bet was won. But after winning, the company refused to pay him and engaged him with a view to pay him US$1 800.

Bezbets was represented by Mr Brighton Pabwe.