Better late than never . . . DeMbare, Bosso unveil new kits

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos could don their new home kit for the 2023 season when they host Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The Glamour Boys have received three of the four sets of their playing kits from their UK-based sports equipment and apparel manufacturer, On The Ball Looks.

Highlanders also got part of their consignment, but it was not clear whether they had made arrangements to bring them to Harare, where they had been camped for the past week for the Independence Trophy and the Premiership tie against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Both Dynamos and Highlanders yesterday showcased the news designs on their social media platforms. DeMbare chairman Moses Maunganidze told The Saturday Herald that they are looking forward to switch to the new gear as early as tomorrow.

The giants, however, are yet to receive the replicas, which are only expected next month.

“We are happy we received part of the consignment and the team should be wearing the new kits, if they are ready for use, by the weekend.

“So far, we have received three sets of kits for the home and away games and the alternative kit. The second home kit is still outstanding, and we expect it as soon as the supplier is done with it.

“We have placed an order for the replicas, and we should expect them by mid-May. The remainder of the consignment should be delivered by June,” said Maunganidze.

DeMbare and Bosso head with satisfaction into the final year of their contracts with the suppliers who kitted their sides for the last three years, under an estimated US$300 000 deal apiece, signed in 2020.

The contracts had to roll over into an extra year to compensate for the 2020 season when football was not played because of Covid-19, as both teams could not get commercial value as a result.

Ideally, the kits and the accompanying replicas should have been delivered before the start of the season, but the supplier encountered unforeseen challenges.

The UK-based company supplied Dynamos and Highlanders with four sets of uniforms and travel gear among other apparel.

The giants have looked sharp and organised in terms of kits and other sports gear in the last three years, thanks to the sponsorship deal with OTB Looks.

Besides matchday kits, the giants also got training kits, travel kit, alternative kit, travelling bags, caps and replica jerseys for the duration of the contract.

The replica jerseys for the previous season were sold at US$25 but the uptake had been low. Maunganidze said in a previous interview that the volumes had not moved as they had expected but were still satisfied with the returns.

“Obviously because of the economic conditions, there have been an outcry from some sections of the fans who felt the price was beyond their reach.

“So, when we are done with the current deal, we will obviously try to look at how best we can go to satisfy our fans cross the board; whether we contemplate low end models among the supplies and at the same time maintaining the high-quality replicas that we have been getting.

“For now, it is difficult to tamper with the prices because we cannot subsidise the stock that has already been delivered.”

DeMbare will tomorrow plunge back into the Premiership jungles looking for a win against Bulawayo Chiefs to maintain the pace at the top of the table. However, Dynamos head coach Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa is beginning to get worried with his blunt strikeforce after firing blanks in the last two league games against Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets and the Independence Trophy final against Highlanders during the midweek.

Maruwa wants an improvement from his forwards Tinashe Makanda, Jayden Bakare, Eli Ilunga, Emmanuel Paga, Tendai Matindife, and Nyasha Chintuli.

“We have to get a positive result in our game against Bulawayo Chiefs for us to maintain our position on the log,” said Maruwa.

“It was a good match (against Highlanders on Tuesday); we had a lot of positives than negatives. We played very well, only that we failed to score but it was a good game. We played some of the guys that we have not played before and now we have a good pool of selection.”

Maruwa has drawn confidence from his defence, which is yet to concede a goal in five league matches.

“Defensively we have done very well. We are yet to concede a goal from the pre—season when we played friendly matches. So it’s a plus on the team and we now need to make sure we work on the second and third line of our team. Goals will come. It’s a phase and we need to keep working hard and goals will come.

“We are still trying new combinations and so far, so good,” said Maruwa.

DeMbare however should brace for serious challenge from the visitors after their coach Lizwe Sweswe yesterday declared war as they search for their first win of the season.

“Personally, I like playing big teams the reason being that it’s a test of my character and the players characters as well,” said Sweswe. “I like big challenges because one way or the other the players learn a lot. After all, we are playing in the same league. When I am approaching such big teams, I don’t look at how big a team is because we will be playing 11 versus 11.

“So, my message to Dynamos is that the Amakhosi boys will be coming to the National Sports Stadium and never think they are coming there as pushovers.

“We are coming to fight for the points. We need that win because that will be a breakthrough for the confidence of my boys,” said Sweswe.

Fixtures

Today: Green Fuels v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo), Fc Platinum v Triangle (Mandava), Hwange v Cranborne Bullets (Luveve), Yadah v Highlanders (NSS), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Baobab).

Tomorrow: Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS), Sheasham v Simba Bhora (Mandava), Chicken Inn v CAPS United (BF)