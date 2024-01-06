Betis aims higher in 2024

Some of the products of the Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe

Blessing Malinganiza

AFTER successful launching its Under-21 football team last year, Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe has set its target of becoming a regional football development powerhouse this year.

Gerald Sibanda, Real Betis Zimbabwe Academy director, told Zimpapers Sports that they have set plans of having the best Under 21 talent in the region as they focus on preparing the academy players into professionals. “2024 is a big year for us (Real Betis Zimbabwe) and an important step for our institution.

“Our aim is to have the best U-21 talent in the region, improve our work with the football school that enrols from 5-years to 16 -years, and our high performance squads between 16 to 20 years and where we prepare players for Professional Football.”

Sibanda described the formation of the academy’s U-21 side last year as the highlight of the year for the last year.

The Under-21 side went on a tour of South Africa where it played matches against the country’s established academies and the performances gave Sibanda every reason to dream of great times ahead.

“The highlight of the year was the formation of the Under-21 team that toured South Africa and competed exceptionally well against some of the region best youth and reserve sides.

“This is a transition into professional football for our players and competing against Under-21 players on the radar of current SA and African champions Mamelodi Sundowns is a giant step forward Real Betis Zimbabwe,” said Sibanda.

After the South Africa tour, the academy embarked on a 10-day training camp in Spain as part of the academy’s routine exercise to expose the budding talent to professional football.

“Our tour to Spain was important as it gave our football school players the Betis experience and also expose them to the routine of Professional Football players in La Liga,” he said. With Real Betis Zimbabwe having showed an exponential growth in the last three years, Sibanda described the journey as a humbling experience.

“Its three years of Betis in Zimbabwe, we have executed programmes and partnerships at every level with Government, football clubs and commercial partners leading to the growth of the Real Betis brand.

“We have charmed the hearts of many followers and are very humbled to see the public in Zimbabwe accept and appreciate the work of Real Betis,” said Sibanda.