Betis Academy Zimbabwe invites La Liga officials

Sports Reporter

FOUNDER of the touring Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe Gerald Sibanda has extended an invitation to officials of their Spanish La Liga hosts to visit Zimbabwe on a football business tour next year.

Sibanda met the president of the Real Betis Balompie Foundation and club legend Rafael Gordillo Vázquez yesterday as part of the itinerary of their tour of Spain.

Gordillo, who served Real Betis for over 15 years combined as a player, is also a former Spain national team player with 75 caps earned during his peak between 1978 and 1988.

“Our chairman Gerald Sibanda met the president of the Real Betis Balompie Foundation, Spain and Real Betis legend Rafael Gordillo Vázquez. He extended his invitation for Betis Officials to visit Zimbabwe in 2023,” said the Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe in a brief statement.

Sibanda is leading a group of 24 budding footballers and three technical officials from the academy on a 10-day tour of the Real Betis’ headquarters and facilities in Seville, Spain.

The coaches and players have had opportunities to watch the Real Betis senior team play in a friendly match against Manchester United and to train under the guidance of the club’s technical personnel.

And, 15-year old forward Malik Moyana impressed after scoring a brace in their first practice match against the Spanish La Liga club’s Under-18 side last night.

“Last night our players had a training game against Real Betis youth teams, the Under-18 match finished with a 3-2 defeat. Our boys led 2-0 early in the match, with a brace from Malik Moyana; both assists coming from Nokutenda Mangezi. All players put in a big shift and were out to impress,” said Betis Zimbabwe.