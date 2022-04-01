Bethen converts ex-footballer to gospel

Senior Arts Reporter

Seasoned vocalist Bethen Pasinawako is more than a singer and preacher, a new convert has said.

The “Ndinzverei” diva, who has been in the game for a while, has been converting souls to Christ through her vocal prowess.

One such convert is former footballer Timothy Timothy who traded his soccer boots in lower division for gospel music.

The 33-year-old, enjoyed rave reviews following the success of his video titled “Shaina Usimuke” featuring Bethany has made him a household name in gospel music.

In an interview, Timothy said he does not regret following his calling after years of playing football in lower divisions without winning hearts of Premiership League scouts.

“I am one person who is multi-talented but I thought one day I would become a footballer and even play for the national team,” he said.

“Sadly, my dream was cut short when Bethen and her producer husband Lyton Ngolomi convinced me to try music.

“After auditions, they did not hesitate to record me and they have become part of my life.” Timothy, who recorded his debut album titled “Nyasha” in 2015, said he was grateful to the celebrity couple.

“After being given the platform to record in the year 2015 after passing auditions, I have never looked back.

“Bethen’s husband has become my permanent producer while his wife is always there for backing vocals and training.

“I am currently working on my sixth album titled ‘Ndaona Kakore’ due for release later this year.

The album carries eight tracks – “Ndawana Makomborero”, “Hazvisi Zvevakafitwa”, “Tsoro Yashefu” featuring Tatenda Pinjisi, “Munorweiko”, “Rugare”, “Zvinopfuura”, “Musapomera Satan” and “Simuka Ushaine” featuring Bethen Ngolomi.

Timothy, who has decided to invest in visuals, said he was willing to perfect his work by learning from the best.

“Covid-19 has taught us a lesson that we need to work hard and that is the reason I have decided to go an extra mile.

“I am grateful to my employers Mtangaz Abattoir who are assisting me to realise my dream.

“I have always wanted to excel and my sixth album , ‘Ndaona Kakore’ bears enough testimony of the person I have become.”

Besides “Ndaona Kakore”, his 2015 debut “Nyasha Panyasha”, “Mwari haasekwe” (2016), “Kudenga Kuna Mwari” (2017), “Ndini” (2018) and “Tsamba Kuna Asafi” released in 2020 makes his discography complete.

The 33-year-old, who lost both parents at a young age, said music comforts him.

His father Shadreck Timothy died in 2005 while mother Alice Daus died years later when he was doing lower sixth.

Growing up in the rural areas, he was inspired by the likes of Alick Macheso, Pastor Charles Charamba, the late Tongai Moyo and Blessing Shumba.

“We were exposed to the music of Macheso, Tongai and the Charambas, but I have decided to follow gospel genre.”

Timothy is married to Nyasha Revai Tembo.

The couple is blessed with two children – daughter Makanaka and son Dominion.