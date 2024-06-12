Betera hails Zimpapers fashion show

Arts Reporter

Afro-fusion musician, Bernard Betera has hailed The Herald Lifestyle’s inaugural fashion show for reminding people to retrace their roots.

The event will be held at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe on June 22.

Betera, who is billed to share the stage with Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora, Agga Nyabinde, Taffie and Eleana Makombe, said: “The first thing above all is that we are going back to who we are as Africans, being proud of us, our dressing, our culture and everything about us.

“June 22 is the day. I will be showing Africans that we are not defined by colour but by what we contribute towards Africa.

“The performance is going to be a blast,” he said.