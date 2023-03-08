Berlin tourism expo back

Zimbabwe is part of the 2023 Internationale Tourismusborse Berlin (ITB), the world’s largest travel and tourism trade fair held at Berlin ExpoCenter City in Germany

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE is attending the 2023 Internationale Tourismusborse Berlin (ITB) which is one of the world’s largest travel and tourism trade fair held at Berlin ExpoCentre City in Germany.

After cancelling the previous edition due to the escalating Covid-19 situation, ITB Berlin has reunited the travel industry again.

With over 10 000 exhibitors and 160 000 visitors the trade show has proved to be a staple in the travel event industry.

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Germany Alice Mashingaidze said she was impressed with the Zimbabwean companies that were showcasing at the trade fair.

“We are happy to be represented with 15 companies and they range from safari lodges, air and traffic. This is quite huge in marketing Zimbabwe and we are so happy with the quality of the exhibitions that are taking place.

“We hope to increase the tourists’ statistics from Germany. We hope that all this will result in the vision 2030 that we are looking at,” she said.

Head of Digital Marketing at Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Godfrey Koti said they were delighted to be in Germany and they have come with a total of 15 exhibitors.

“These are tourism companies who have come through to showcase what Zimbabwe has to offer. We are very elated and delighted to have them come with us. The leader of the delegation is the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndlovu who took time to tour the stands particularly the Zimbabwe stands.

“As ZTA we would like to thank the government of Zimbabwe for facilitating for us to be here and we thank the private sector who have supported us to make sure we market our country to more than 161 countries who are participating,” he said.

With the exhibition grounds almost fully booked and high demand from the Middle East, the cruise industry and travel technology sector, following the break due to the pandemic and taking as its slogan “Open for Change”, the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show ITB Berlin is back from 7 to 9 March 2023 with international exhibitors in high numbers as a hybrid in-person event in the display halls in Berlin.

In total, around 5 500 exhibiting companies from 161 countries are taking part in this year’s ITB Berlin.