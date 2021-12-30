Bennett, Chirwa shine in Zim U’19 win

Bennett, Chirwa shine in Zim U'19 win

The Herald

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter
MIDDLE order batsman David Bennett scored a half-century as the Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team outplayed rivals Ireland by 55 runs in a pre-ICC Under-19 World Cup practice match in Barbados yesterday.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat. They put on 241 runs on the board in their 50 overs. Bennet was the top scorer with 59 runs.

But Ireland’s Matthew Humphreys ensured the Zimbabweans were kept in check with impressive bowling figures of 5-37.

But it was the Zimbabwean bowlers that effectively decided the game after Ireland were dismissed for 186 runs in 46.3 overs.

Victor Chirwa took four wickets. The teams are expected to play another practice game today in the four-match series.

