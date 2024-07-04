Benefits of achieving Maturity Level 3

International recognition through Maturity Level 3 can boost pharmaceutical trade by building trust among global manufacturers and investors

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ)’s attainment of the WHO global benchmarking tool, Maturity Level 3 (ML3), is significant for several reasons, as highlighted below:

Enhanced public health safety

Achieving Maturity Level L3 signifies that MCAZ has a stable, well-functioning, and integrated regulatory system.

This ensures that all medicines and vaccines available in Zimbabwe meet high standards of quality, safety, and efficacy.

As a result, Zimbabweans can have increased confidence in the safety of medical products, which is crucial for public health.

International recognition

Maturity Level 3 status places MCAZ among the ranks of globally recognised regulatory authorities.

This can enhance Zimbabwe’s reputation on an international level, fostering trust and credibility with global health organisations, donors, and other countries’ regulatory bodies.

Improved access to medicines and vaccines

With a robust regulatory system, Zimbabwe is better positioned to facilitate quicker and more reliable access to essential medicines and vaccines.

This is particularly important during health emergencies, as it ensures that lifesaving products can be efficiently approved and distributed.

Economic and trade benefits

It can also encourage local production by ensuring that products manufactured in Zimbabwe meet international standards, thereby opening up export opportunities.

Capacity for continuous improvement

Maturity Level 3 indicates that the regulatory system is not only effective, but also capable of continuous improvement.

This means MCAZ can adapt to new challenges and advancements in medicine and technology, maintaining its ability to protect public health effectively.

Support for universal health coverage (UHC)

Attaining ML3 aligns with global health goals, such as those outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3), which aim for universal health coverage and access to safe, effective, quality, and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.

Strengthened regulatory practices

Reaching this milestone typically involves comprehensive reviews and enhancements of regulatory policies, procedures, and practices. This strengthens various aspects of the regulatory framework, including pharmacovigilance, market surveillance, and regulatory inspections, contributing to an overall improvement in the national healthcare system.

Conclusion

The attainment of Maturity Level 3 by the Medicines Control Authority Zimbabwe is a major milestone that highlights its commitment to regulatory excellence and public health. It reflects Zimbabwe’s ability to meet international standards, and provides a framework for continuous improvement, ultimately benefiting the health and wellbeing of its people.