Belt and Road Forum opens, China pledges more support

Walter Nyamukondiwa in BEIJING, China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has officially opened the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation with Government identifying opportunities for greater cooperation in infrastructure development.

The forum brings together global leaders and other stakeholders from more than 140 countries.

In an interview, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said Government was considering undertaking infrastructure development projects through the BRI after seeing the great impact it has and favourable terms.

“There is massive funding under this forum (BRI) and we are going to pursue it as a Ministry,” said Minister Mhona.

The Minister is currently participating in a sub-forum meeting running under the topic: Promoting infrastructure connectivity among Belt and Road cooperation partner countries for an open global economy”.

He is expected to make a presentation later this afternoon.

Several thematic forums seeking solutions to challenges identified in the first decade of BRI such as climate change and fostering greater cooperation are underway.

President Xi laid out China’s Eight Point Plan to guide the next cycle of the BRI including supporting an open world economy, promoting green development, advancing scientific and technological innovation.

The opening session also saw addresses by Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres among others.

The world is facing numerous challenges including climate change and BRI is taking major steps to minimise and eventually eliminate carbon emissions which threaten future development.

Minister Mhona said BRI covers all the areas that Government is pursuing under the National Development Strategy (NDS1).