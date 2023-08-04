Belarusian FM receives copy of credentials from Zimbabwe’s Ambassador

MINSK, 3 August (BelTA) – Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik received the copy of credentials of Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Belarus Ignatius Graham Mudzimba, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties noted the friendly strategic nature of relations, the similarity of positions and the common commitment of Belarus and Zimbabwe to building a fair multipolar world order.

“The parties also affirmed the commitment to implementing in full the bilateral agreements reached at the highest level, including in political, trade, economic and humanitarian matters,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed. “The main emphasis was placed on large-scale projects in agriculture to ensure food security and on scaling up best practices of Belarus-Zimbabwe cooperation to other African countries.”

Sergei Aleinik congratulated the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Belarus on the start of his work and wished him success in this responsible job.