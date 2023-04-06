Belarus to transform civil protection in Zim

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

Thirty of the 131 fire engines Zimbabwe has ordered from Belarus are now ready for dispatch, with the rest of the fleet moving steadily through the factories and with the East European country now assessing any needed training of firefighters using that equipment.

A delegation from Belarus’ Ministry for Emergency Situations arrived on Tuesday to discuss training of civil protection staff with the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Led by Mr Ivan Palevoda, the director of the University of Civil Protection in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the delegation yesterday toured the National Heroes Acre before visiting the Harare Fire Station where they assessed the existing fire engines, National Disaster Risk Management Centre and Lake Chivero.

The delegation also donated firefighting equipment, which include firefighting clothes, boots, helmets and gloves.

Speaking during the tour, Mr Palevoda said they wanted to support the Government of Zimbabwe in fire fighting, among other areas of cooperation.

“We are going to provide free training from our Ministry of Emergency Situation to Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in fire emergencies that include firefighting,” he said.

“We are here to see which facilities you have on the ground in order to prepare certain programmes which we will fund through AfriTrade. Our Ministry is responsible for all sorts of safety, including fire emergencies.

“We consider Africa as good partners and we are coming here with good things, that is, technology to increase the knowledge of safety and after doing this we want to make sure that you will be able to do this yourselves. We have also prepared several proposals for you on areas we can cooperate.”

Mr Palevoda said as Zimbabwe was receiving modern and advanced fire engines, they wanted to train the civil protection staff on how to use the machines.

“Firstly, the training will be on drivers, the senior officers on how to use those trucks and if properly used the truck can last for more than 10 years,” he said. “We will then train firefighters and as per our standards, each fire engine operates with six people, and for 131 trucks we can provide full safety training.

“Technical things will be discussed closer to the training. Senior officers in your Ministry will be sent to Belarus for training so that they fully understand how to use the machines and familiarise themselves with fire stations in Belarus. They will then come and train others.”

Deputy Minister for Local Government and Public Works Marian Chombo said the relationship between Zimbabwe and Belarus strengthened after President Mnangagwa’s visit to Belarus in November 2019.

She said the relations between the two countries, which are both under West-imposed sanctions, continued to grow as evidenced by the pursuit of more areas of cooperation.

Zimbabwe appreciated the visit of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko in January, Deputy Minister Chombo said.

“Subsequent exchange visits by the two countries are steps in the right direction as we strive to further cement our relations for the betterment of our nations,” she said. “We are happy that the level of cooperation is producing the expected results, especially in civil protection.

“As a nation, we stand to benefit much from the cooperation we have with the Republic of Belarus. In the realm of disaster management, Government prioritises early warning systems and contingency planning to enhance the country’s preparedness.”

Deputy Minister Chombo said regional and national early warning systems continued monitoring and advising the nation on all hydro-meteorological hazards.

She said Zimbabwe also investefd in response mechanisms with a view to saving lives and property.

“However, of concern has been the gradual rising cases of fire outbreaks, with some resulting in deaths,” she said. “The causes of these infernos vary, with some being a result of improper use and storage of LP gas, veld fires and trafficking of inflammable and hazardous substances by trucks among others.

“Shortage of electricity has also aggravated the situation as households resort to using other forms of energy hence putting their lives at risk.

“This scenario calls for concerted efforts from all stakeholders in the prevention and management of fire and more importantly the acquisition and use of firefighting machines. I believe these machines will go a long way in managing fire incidences across the length and breadth of the country as they are going to be domiciled in all local authority areas.”

Harare chief fire officer Mr Lovemore Mafukidze said the training by Belarusian officials will enhance fire-fighting services across the country. “We operate at four fire stations in Harare, but the requirement is 10,” he said. “Our equipment is outdated and the coming in of the new fire engines and the training will enhance our operations in the city and the country at large.”