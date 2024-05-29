Beitbridge Municipality identifies land for showground

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Municipality of Beitbridge has identified land for the construction of a showground as the border town transforms into a modern city.

The land will be developed by the local authority in partnership with the Beitbridge Expo which holds annual shows at Dulivhadzimu Stadium to market investment opportunities in the town.

Town clerk Mr Loud Ramakgapola told stakeholders during the Beitbridge Corporate and People’s Choice Awards ceremony recently held at a local hotel that the town has endless investment opportunities.

“We are looking at developing the showground in partnership with the Beitbridge Business Expo. The ground has been identified and cleared”, he said.

“We are planning to hold the 2025 Expo at the site.

“This will bring together businesses to market our town and investment opportunities in various economic sectors. We are also a town with many investment opportunities,” said Mr Ramakgapola.

He said the town has been declared a Special Economic Zone, adding that this creates big opportunities for businesses to invest in the town.

“Businesses should ride on the town’s status as a Special Economic Zone and enjoy the fruits that come with such a status,” he said.

Mr Ramakgapola said there are also opportunities for the development of new residential suburbs, adding that this year, one of their targets is to establish a gated community.

Beitbridge Business Expo chairperson, Dr Anna Muleya said they have started pre-commencement work on the allocated site.

“We are busy with pre-commencement work, including drilling boreholes in the area. We need at least one year to complete all the work, including fencing off the place.

“It’s too late for us to complete the construction of the showground before this year’s expo,” she said, adding that this year’s business expo will be held at Dulivhadzimu Stadium from July 4 to July 6.

The expo will run under the theme “Beitbridge 24 seven”.

Among other things, the Beitbridge Expo seeks to inculcate a culture of quality service delivery by many service providers in the town.