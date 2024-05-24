Beitbridge Mayor’s 9th anti-litter marathon set for June

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Beitbridge Mayor’s anti-litter half marathon that is held annually is set to be held on June 22 this year.

At least 500 athletes are expected to participate in the event that will include a 21.1km race, 10km and 5km walks, as well as paralympics.

The event will be held under the theme, “Beitbridge My Home, My Smart City: Running Against Litter”.

Organisers of the event said they started preparations early this year to allow many people to register.

The event will be held between the border town and Mutetenwa Business Centre along the Beitbridge to Bulawayo Highway.

Event spokesperson, Raniel Ndou said they are ready for the day.

“There will be a 21,1 km race starting from Mtetengwe, a 10km and 5km power walk that will start at the round-about and go through Tshitaudze and Dulivhadzimu Suburbs. The juniors in the 16 to 19 years category will have 5km races. All the races will end at the town centre house,” said Ndou.

“Registration fees have been pegged at US$10 or the equivalent in local currency. In terms of preparations, we have covered a lot of ground and we hope to reach our target of 500 athletes.”

Registration is now open at the Beitbridge Municipality’s main offices or at the housing offices in Dulilvhadzimu Suburb.

Disabled people and cyclists are encouraged to take part.

Littering has become a perennial headache for the local authority and it is reported that the town produces over 1 000 tonnes of solid waste every month.

The municipality is reportedly collecting at least 700 tonnes every month.

@tupeyo