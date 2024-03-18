Beitbridge man battles cancer for 17 years, appeals for help

Mr Laston Kwinika of Mahuhushe Village under Lutumba area who has been battleing cancer for 17 years is seeking donations of US$800 to undergo an operation at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A Beitbridge woman is appealing for US$800 to fund a medical operation for her husband who has been battling with cancer for over 17 years.

In an interview, Mrs Milliet Ndou said her husband Mr Laston Kwinika (64) developed a cancerous growth which is now covering three-quarters of his mouth.

Mr Kwinika can hardly speak and is struggling to eat.

“In the last few years we have tried to get medical help in major hospitals in South Africa and Bulawayo without success,” she said.

“Last year we saw another doctor in Bulawayo, who then told us our best option was getting him operated on at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare. He then called his colleague in Harare, who told us we would need US$800 to fund the medical operation.

“At first we thought we could manage and we have sold a lot of livestock to get him treated, but our efforts have come to nothing. Family members have been helping with material resources and food but it is not sustainable.”

Mrs Ndou said her husband struggles to eat or speak and his diet has become largely porridge or vhuswa (Isitshwala/Sadza) with milk or drinking amahewu.

The couple have four children who are equally struggling in life and cannot raise enough for the medical operation.

Those willing to help can contact Mrs Ndou on 0782 360 383 and 0777 484 114 or visit the couple in Ha-Mahuhushe village, 5 km east of Lutumba growth point in Beitbridge.

The Herald has also launched a campaign to assist Mr Kwinika and well-wishers can get in touch with the Public Relations Manager, Pauline Matanda on 0715 679 405.