Beitbridge gets $5,2m for projects

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Government has released $5,2 million for devolution to the Municipality of Beitbridge for projects jointly identified by the council and residents.

Town clerk Mr Loud Ramakgapola last week said the money would be used to buy road servicing and maintenance equipment and to improve solid waste management.

Beitbridge residents and businesses are reportedly producing an estimated 1 000 tonnes of solid waste monthly, with the local authority collecting between 700 and 800 tonnes.

“Recently we received $5 287 000 from central Government under the devolution concept and our focus this year is on equipment. We want to procure roads equipment given the greater part of our roads are gravel,” said Mr Ramakgapola.

“We also intend to look for a jetting machine to address our sewer problems.

“In 2019, we used our allocations to buy a tractor loader backhoe and a refuse compactor, which are pending delivery. As more funds are released over the next two years Beitbridge is planning to procure a tipper, compressor, bowser, and fire tender.”

He said some capital projects were being implemented piecemeal. Beitbridge was upgraded from a growth point in a rural district council to a town in 2005 and a municipality in 2018.

The town is now home to 70 000 with 15 000 transiting daily.

The municipality is crafting a local economic development plan which will guide the town’s infrastructure and development initiative between 2017 and 2032.