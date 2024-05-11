Beitbridge community pins PSL hopes on Dulibadzimu

Curtworth Masango

THE Beitbridge community is hoping to have one of their local teams bounce back into top-flight football after a lengthy period in the lower leagues.

Clubs like Border Strikers, Under Hill, and Triple B altogether have had a dance in the PSL before they found themselves relegated to the lower leagues.

Now, if the form that has been displayed by Dulibadzimu in ZIFA Central Region Soccer League is anything to go by, the Beitbridge community is hoping they might be having top-flight football back in their community soon.

After six games, Dulibadzimu, who are under the guidance of Stanley Ncube, are in pole position with 16 points, four points clear second-placed Dinson Mvuma.

Their impressive run consists of five wins and a draw. They are hoping to continue with their unbeaten run tomorrow when they face Blanket Mine away at Long John.

In their last encounter, Dulibadzimu edged one of the favourites, Chapungu, by a goal to nil to make a strong case of themselves.

But for Dulibadzimu chairman, Ephart Chikweza Shoko, the team is just focusing on improving their game and finish in a better position than they did last season, anything above that is a bonus for them.

The club finished sixth last season with TelOne being crowned champions.

“As a team, our target is to improve from what we did last season. We finished in position six and we are aiming to finish in a better position this season,” said Shoko.

“Honestly, if we gain PSL status, that will be a bonus for us as we are not favourites in this marathon. But it’s best for us to maintain the position if possible, the whole football community of Beitbridge will be happy as it has been long since we have had a team from here in the top-flight. We all remember the past, it was good having our teams playing in PSL and we want to have that feeling again.

“As a club we have a way we are doing things, we have trusted in continuity as we have kept the bulk of most of our players from last season and added a few players who we felt they might add value and I think it’s working.

“So as the club’s executive of a community team we are just there to make sure that the community of Beitbridge at large is happy and we are ready to deliver what they expect from us,” he said.