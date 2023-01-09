Beitbridge-Byo, Vic Falls highway rehab begins

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said Government was aware of the urgent need to rehabilitate the road.

Bulawayo Bureau

GOVERNMENT is rehabilitating the most affected sections of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Highway before embarking on a large-scale fixing of the road.

The Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway is an important route connecting Zimbabwe with other Sadc countries.

The road has outlived its lifespan resulting in some of the sections of the highway being littered with potholes.

The rains being experienced have worsened the situation.

Last month, the Transport and Infrastructure Development Ministry started fixing a section of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road which was damaged by rains near Masuwe River Bridge in the resort city.

Members of the public have raised concerns over the state of Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road describing it as a turn off for domestic tourism.

Norton constituency National Assembly member Mr Temba Mliswa, posting on social media platform Twitter, implored Government to attend to some of the roads including the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road considering its national importance.

“Recently I have been to Kariba and Victoria Falls. Two of the country’s best tourist attractions. However, the state of roads there is very bad. For such places which bring us so much money we can’t over-emphasise the need to prioritise those roads,” said Mr Mliswa.

He said the roads have become a death trap and needed attention.

In response on the same platform, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said Government was aware of the urgent need to rehabilitate the road.

“As for Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, whilst we are working on a bigger picture, we are in the process of attending to the most affected sections of the road and indeed we fully understand the essence of this road and many more as economic enablers,” said Minister Mhona.

He said with regards to the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Highway, Government will start rehabilitating the Chirundu section.

“My fellow countrymen, let me assure you that we are now heading north rehabilitating Chirundu Road since the road is Beitbridge- Harare-Chirundu and we are also going to rehabilitate Chirundu Border Post to mirror the newly refurbished Beitbridge Border Post,” Minister Mhona said.

So far, Government has reopened 400km of the 580km stretch of the road.

President Mnangagwa last year instructed the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development to swiftly attend to Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

“The Second Republic is leaving no one and no place behind. We are a people’s Government and a Government for the people and we will continue to uplift lives and spearhead development in all parts of the country,” said President Mnangagwa.

“As I speak, we are in the process of upgrading the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Road and I have since instructed the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development to now shift his focus to the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road since we are almost done with the Beitbridge-Harare highway.”

The President said Government wants to create dualised lanes for the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Victoria Falls Road.