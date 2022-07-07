Beitbridge Business Expo roars to life

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The second edition of the Beitbridge Business Expo meant to promote investment and the town’s economic growth in line with its transformation into a medium city roars to life today at Dulivhadzimu Stadium.

The programme is being held under the theme ‘Beitbridge 24 seven’ which follows a realisation that the town has been growing rapidly in terms of infrastructure with limited industries.

Beitbridge Expo Chairperson, Dr Anna Muleya who is a renowned businesswoman and proprietor of Lanaheil Investments, said the stage had been set.

She said they had more than 75 percent of the exhibition stands occupied by businesses drawn from various economic sectors.

“We are excited. The expo is starting after four months of preparations and we are having a number of exhibitors setting up and many late comers pitching up,” she said.

“We are building on the success of the last two editions. This time, throughout the expo, we will be having business workshops on women empowerment, and health updates and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) will be giving out information regarding opportunities in the sector”.

Dr Muleya said they will also have church choirs and the best entertainment act in addition to the exhibition competitions.

She said there will be a lot of prizes for the best exhibitors and a cookery competition which is a brainchild of First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa that is being sponsored by the ZTA.

In addition, the official said they also have prizes for the best Government and Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) displays.

“These have been sponsored by the Zimborders Consortium that is modernising the Beitbridge Border Post. Although we have a thriving shipping and forwarding sector, not many are exhibiting this time. These will come in to sample what other areas offering,” said Dr Muleya.

She said the entrance to the expo was free and that they had set the exhibition fees at US$10 for SMEs who have been mobilised by the Ministry of Women affairs and community development.

The business mogul said they came up with the idea to bring together all the captains of industries from Beitbridge, countrywide, and South Africa to chart the way forward in developing the town’s industry.

The Business Expo, she added presented an opportunity for all businesses to come through and showcase their products and services.

“This is also a platform for local residents and travellers to familiarize themselves with the products and services around them.

“You will note that we are having the expo under the same theme we used in 2019 because we realized we are yet to reach that objective of having businesses and service providers operating on 24 hours basis like what is happening at mots ports across the world,” said Dr Muleya.

She said the Beitbridge Border Post operates 24 hours throughout the year and scenario that comes with a number of businesses people may exploit.

In some instances, Dr Muleya said people were not aware of where and how to find certain services or products around town and hence the expo would create an enabling environment for businesses and communities to interact.

The forum also presents an opportunity for businesses to share ideas on how to grow and expand the industry in Beitbridge. @tupeyo