Behold, Valentine is upon us

Lifestyle Reporter

“Love understands love, it needs no talk,” Frances Havergal once said.

It is that time of the month which simply needs no talking, but just loving.

February is a special month of love in which lovebirds take time off their schedules to show love.

They express and spend their love uniquely, usually leaving singles green with envy.

Valentine’s Day or Saint Valentine’s Day is a traditional celebration of all things Love on February 14 and this year it falls on Tuesday next week.

Gifts are the order of the day.

For florists, cafés, food outlets, boutiques and jewellery shops, it is brisk business as history has proved that lovers are usually ‘too’ generous with their pockets on the day, appreciating their loved ones.

Starting with the dress code, red is the colour of the day, with people anticipated to be donning various outfits in that colour.

Valentine’s Day is indeed the most romantic day of the year and your loving partner deserves a romantic retreat for the day.

However, one should relax as there is no need to go overboard, instead, keep things simple and casual for a fun and romantic day.

This, of course, is the ideal dressing for Valentine’s Day, but there are no rules and if you’re still going somewhere special and fancy then you need to dress up formally.

One important thing that men often tend to ignore are their feet.

Whether you’re dressing casually or formally, your socks and shoes need to be impressive.

Many women tend to make their first impressions about a man through his shoes, so make sure that you choose a nice pair of shoes that are truly worthy of being a part of your Valentine’s Day.

Ladies usually know best how to dress for Valentine.

The challenge is upon men who somehow treat the day as normal when it comes to fashion.

As for the place to be, it is ideal to avoid common restaurants since this won’t be anything extraordinary and moreover, most restaurants are always overly crowded on this day.

Instead, go somewhere where you can both enjoy some peaceful time together and truly bond, this could be done on a long drive or a picnic.

Top hotels in Harare like Meikles, Raibow Towers, Crown Plaza and Holiday Inn are among those offering such choices, anticipating to cash in on the day.

Meikles Hotel, for instance, is offering a special night filled with romance, with entertainment provided by Feli Nandi.

A popular restaurant, Garwe, is also offering a Valentine’s dinner where urban grooves musician EX-Q born Enock Munhenga is set to enthral guests on the night.

They are offering beverages, a three- course dinner, complimentary wine and red carpet.

It will also be a red-carpet affair, with those generous with their pockets having kodak moments.

After all has been said and done, those men planning to go for a movie date and want to look best should wear something that is trendy and stylish.

Wear a branded T-shirt such as Next, Prada or Giordano.

Do not wear formal clothes for a movie date.

Keep it very simple.

For a more formal or semi-formal look, try wearing royal blue for a sharp look.

Blue is a great colour for night time and any man can carry it off like a star, for example, wearing a blue shirt with a blazer can instantly give you a sharp look.

For the swag look, try white that is if you’re not in the mood of wearing something dark. If you feel that light colours look better on you, then I suggest that you go for an all-white look with a touch of brown and gold.

This elegant and yet simple outfit is definitely going to make you stand out.