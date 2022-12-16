Befitting send off for heroine Mtero

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa (right) stand beside a casket bearing the body of national heroine Cde Betty Flora Mtero at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Policies and programmes meant to uplift women and youth through enhancing access to education and financing small to medium businesses will be stepped up by Government, President Mnangagwa said yesterday at the burial of national heroine, Cde Betty Flora Mtero at the National Heroes Acre.

The thrust to empower women was consistent with the desire to honour the legacy left by women who led an exemplary life in promoting the country’s moves towards gender equality.

Speaking during the burial of Cde Mtero, who died on December 6, the President said: “The Second Republic’s thrust towards empowering our women, the youth and many other sections of society is no coincidence. It is meant to honour the legacy of our dear departed cadres such as Cde Mtero and those who are still with us who were dedicated to seeing the development of small traders into bigger ventures, that way creating significant employment opportunities for others.

“As a way of respecting the legacy of our departed women cadres such as Amai Mtero and those who are still with us, let us be exemplary in promoting our country’s thrust towards gender equity. They sacrificed their entire lives to serve their country with dedication and selflessness so that no one and no place would be left behind,” said President Mnangagwa.

“On its part, the Second Republic will continue implementing policies and programmes to uplift many from poverty into prosperity, including women and the youth, through enhancing access to education and access to financing for SMEs.

“We will continue to honour our departed heroine by making sure that Zimbabwe remains part of the comity of nations that are bound by international and regional conventions that seek to promote women’s rights. We must also remain guided by our country’ Constitution which promotes the rights of women in all spheres of life.”

He said there was need to defend the country’s sovereignty as a way of honouring the departed who include Cde Mtero.

“The only way to honour such selfless sacrifices as those made by cadres such as Cde Mtero is to defend our territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence through unity of effort as Zimbabweans, guided by the need to defend and promote our national interests,” said President Mnangagwa.

The Second Republic did not tolerate any violent confrontation but was committed to dialogue in all endeavours.

“As our nation continues to face various threats such as neocolonial machinations, white collar and armed criminal activities, among others, it is every Zimbabwean’s obligation to contribute towards our country’s peace and security. Cde Mtero, together with other departed cadres did their part in making sacrifices for a better Zimbabwe. Let us all show respect and honour in making sure that we develop our country in a secure and peaceful environment,” he said.

“Let us remain united and focused as Zimbabweans towards the attainment of sustainable development, peace and prosperity. We must not be distracted by those who still dream of reversing the gains of what cadres like Cde Mtero and others sacrificed during their entire lives.

“Let us persevere in our efforts towards economic growth. Brick by brick, stone upon stone, always bearing in mind that “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo (a country is developed by its citizens).”

Everyone needed to be mindful that Covid-19 remained a threat as the festive season beckoned since this was when there would be increased movement.

“I, thus, exhort you all to protect yourselves by getting vaccinated and continue adhering to Covid-19 public health protocols. I also call upon the motoring public to exercise extreme caution on the roads as traffic volumes increase during the festive season,” he said.

In Cde Mtero, said President Mnangagwa, the nation had lost one of the true patriots who remained loyal to the cause of independent Zimbabwe to the very bitter end.

She was one of the early members of the National Democratic Party, Zapu and Zanu PF as well as a member of the underground committee serving freedom fighters during the liberation struggle.

“Her home in Bulawayo, in Luveve, was a safe haven for political activists. Soon after hosting the funeral of the late Dr Parirenyatwa, her family home was petrol-bombed by Rhodesian forces. During the ceasefire period, Cde Mtero hosted many freedom fighters at Roger Howman Hall. These cadres included women and girl combatants who were coming from the war front,” he said.

Born on May 16, 1932, Cde Mtero was the third daughter of a Methodist Evangelist, Aaron Chikowore.

After completing her primary education at Marshall Hartley, she proceeded for secondary education at Moleli High School where she later on trained as a science teacher at Dadaya Mission in the late 1940s before she married James Charles Mtero in 1950.

Together with her husband, who was an educator, Cde Mtero began her community leadership work focusing on the development of African women and children in Rhodesia.

Their work took them to Zvishavane (Shabani Mine), Bulawayo, Fort Victoria (Masvingo) and then finally Harare which eventually saw her husband being appointed as the first African Permanent Secretary of Youth, Sports and Culture at independence in 1980. She worked on upgrading herself academically despite the segregation against most indigenous people during the colonial era.

She had assistance extended to most academically capable but disadvantaged Africans by progressive countries and movements during the struggle for independence, and she enrolled and trained in community and youth development in West Germany.

She became the first African woman to be awarded a Certificate in Adult Education by the University of Rhodesia now University of Zimbabwe.

Soon after this, she was awarded the Associateship of the Institute of Education by the University of Rhodesia and went on to receive further training at the University of London in 1978. She contributed and participated in numerous training programmes and workshops throughout her career, most notably serving as a delegate representing Zimbabwe at the 1995 UN World Forum on Women in Beijing, China.

In addition to her academic achievements, Cde Mtero served her community through leadership and organisation of local cooperatives.

Cde Mtero was the founder and leader of the National Federation of Grassroots Women’s Clubs and the leader of the Association of Women’s Clubs in Zimbabwe.

In 2008, she was awarded the “Ndichiri Mupenyu” Award by the Women Filmmakers of Zimbabwe for her contribution to gender empowerment before receiving an honorary Masters’ degree in Community Development from the Women’s University in Africa the following year.

In 2014, Cde Mtero was awarded the Outstanding Woman’s Award for supporting women’s enterprise by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce.

Cde Mtero dedicated much of her valuable time in training many local communities in Zimbabwe, including mentoring and schooling notable legends such as the late Shuvai Mahofa.

She rose through party ranks including serving as a member of the National Executive Council of the Zanu PF Women’s League where she was the Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

During her tenure as Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment, Cde Mtero championed economic empowerment initiatives through facilitating the implementation of businesses as she coordinated activities of the popular Grassroots Empowerment project.

She was later on appointed Director of Projects in the Ministry of Community Development and Women’s Affairs, a position which required her to strategically oversee, monitor and manage development projects in that ministry as well as the effective and efficient use of allocated resources.

She also worked for Zanu PF as Director in the Department of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment and as well as Business Development and Liaison at Zanu PF Headquarters.

She was elected to the Central Committee where she served until this year.

Yesterday’s event was attended by First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Government Ministers, legislator and senior Government officials.