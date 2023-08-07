Befitting honour for late Samuel Parirenyatwa

Victor Maphosa Mash East Bureau

On Saturday, there was no other road to traverse except the one leading to Mutawatawa in Mashonaland East province.

In the morning it was a Presidential Star Rally which witnessed a record number of attendees that left naysayers in awe on the Zanu PF mobilisation might and in the evening it was a gala.

Despite the chilly weather which engulfed Mutawatawa growth point, thousands of people from Mashonaland East Province managed to honour the late national hero, Cde Samuel Parirenyatwa, through a provincial gala which was held at Maramba High School.

Dr Parirenyatwa, who is father to Dr David Parirenyatwa was one of the youths who got involved in politics and vehemently advocated for a free Zimbabwe.

He was the first black qualified medical doctor in the country, and also the first black man to open a medical surgery at Machipisa in Highfield.

Dr Parirenyatwa, who was then the vice chairperson of ZAPU, and involved in serious politics, is believed to have been murdered by the colonial regime agents at Shangani while he was on his way to Bulawayo for a ZAPU meeting.

It is alleged that after being murdered, the suspects took his body and the vehicle and placed them at Hini junction near Ntabazinduna and the idea to place him there was to create an idea into people that he had been killed in an accident involving a train.

After he was murdered, Dr Parirenyatwa was then buried at his rural home in Murehwa, but soon after independence, he was then reburied at the national shrine.

Now, the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa is honouring all those who died while fighting for national freedom.

Some of these cadres are being recognised through galas held in their respective provinces where various artistes gather to perform in recognition of the liberation heroes’ contribution towards a free Zimbabwe.

On Saturday, soon after attending an over-subscribed ZANU PF Presidential Star campaign rally in Mutawatawa, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe district, the entire province went on to attend a music gala in recognition of the late Dr Parirenyatwa.

Starting as early as 6pm, the music gala was graced by some of Zimbabwe’s finest musicians, who entertained the multitudes.

Among the notable artistes who performed at the gala was Pastor Charamba and Amai Charamba, who gave a sterling performance. Another artiste, Selmor Mtukudzi, daughter to late national hero Cde Oliver Mtukudzi said it was an honour to perform at the gala in honour of the contributions made by the departed heroes.

Kelvin Kusikwenyu, popularly known as Killer T, weighed in saying such galas are important as they present a good opportunity for youths born after independence to know how this country attained freedom from colonialists.

Killer T who put in a sterling performance, left the crowd yearning for more.

Other artistes who performed included gospel diva, Dorcas Moyo, sungura maestro Mark Ngwazi, Seh Calaz, Jah Master, IYASA, as well as Josephat Somanje and Pengaudzoke featuring Faheem Somanje.

In an interview with The Herald Arts on the sidelines of the music gala, Chief Director Strategic Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet Major (Retired) Anywhere Mutambudzi said it is important for a nation to honour its heroes.

“A people’s identity is important. A nation that does not honour its heroes will never be strong, it is the past that informs the present in order to go into the future with strength. President Mnangagwa’s mantra says “leaving no one and no place behind,” we should go around the country and recognise, honour and celebrate the lives of selected national heroes for this year, who contributed to the liberation of this country.

“We are going around the country, reminding the nation that this country came out of supreme sacrifice, through these music galas.’’

On the late Dr Parirenyatwa, Dr Mutambudzi said it is painful that his life was cut short in an accident where Rhodesians are suspected to have contributed to it.

“So we honour him, our hero for the sacrifice and hard work towards the liberation of this nation. Zimbabwe is great and we will achieve our Vision 2030,’’ he said.