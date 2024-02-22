Beauty pageant cements cultural values in celebrating love

Miss Valentine’s Day Stone and Water Resort Vanessa Tombe (centre) poses with some of the winners in Mvurwi

Daniel Chigunwe

Herald Correspondent

Despite the rise of global trends in fashion and culture, young girls in Zimbabwe continue to embrace indigenous African cultural tenets that promote the values of love, oneness, and peace among families.

This was displayed during the belated Miss Valentine pageant held at the weekend in the town of Mvurwi in Mashonaland Central province where contestants took to the stage showcasing various cultural traditions and fashion.

While Valentine’s Day celebrations are associated with the glitz and glamour of European modernity, the eight contestants who were drawn from Harare and Marondera demystified the myth as they fused a flair of tradition in their performances.

Vanessa Tombe who was crowned Miss Valentine said as models, there was need to continually celebrate local cultures, tradition, and fashion,

“While some of these pageants have their origin from foreign countries, we must not be lost in the cultures,” she said.

“At all times we are trying as young girls to use these pageants and modelling stages to revive our culture and tradition, which is being eroded by new global trends. Therefore in every performance we have we try our best to have themes that concur with this narrative,” said Tombe.

Rutendo Mupararano and Makaita Jokoniya emerged as first and second princesses, respectively.

Speaking after the event on Saturday night, Stone and Water resort owner and host of the pageant Mr Vitalis Kereke said he wanted to promote young girls by offering them platforms to promote culture, tradition, and modernity at the same time.

“Many young girls across the country are failing to get opportunities to showcase their talents and therefore as a businessman, I have seen it fit to offer support to these talented girls by giving them opportunities to showcase their works.

“Whilst we are also giving them these platforms, it also gives us a chance to promote local tourism for our Mvurwi town as well as promoting our businesses and places as travel destinations as we are into all sorts of recreational activities,” said Mr Kereke.

Having opened its doors sometime last year, the resort has hosted various national sports tournaments and pageants which has seen a boom in business for the farming town which is the gateway to Kanyemba tourism destination.