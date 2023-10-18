Beatrice man arrested for raping two minor sisters

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mashonaland East province have arrested a 34-year-old man from Beatrice for allegedly raping two sisters aged 13 and 10 on several occasions.

Reports are that on an unknown day in August, the man first lured the 13-year-old sister into his room and gave her some bread.

On the following day, it is alleged that he waylaid her while she was on her way from school and lured her into a bushy area where he raped her once.

Allegations are that on a separate day, the man saw the other sister (10) on her way from school, lured her into the same bushy area and raped her once.

Further allegations are that during the same month, the man would rape the two sisters on several occasions in the bushy area.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident and said the man has since been arrested.

“The matter came to light when the man told one of the sisters (13) that he wanted to get her pregnant. The 13-year-old girl is said to have cried and went home. Upon arrival, her mother asked her why she was crying and she narrated her ordeal.

“While she was narrating, she also revealed that even her 10-year-old sister was being raped by the same man. The siblings’ mother then escorted the two to Beatrice Police Station to make a report, leading to the arrest of the suspect.”

Insp Chazovachiyi appealed to parents and guardians to always keep their children safe and ensure they know of their whereabouts at all costs.

He urged them to teach their children not to accept gifts or entertain strangers.