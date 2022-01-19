Beatrice illegal fuel dealer dies after fight

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

An illegal fuel dealer from Beatrice recently died, a few hours after he was involved in a nasty fight with his colleague after a misunderstanding, police have confirmed.

Relatives of the deceased went on to dump the corpse at the suspect’s home where it is alleged that they also assaulted relatives of the suspect.

It is alleged that on January 10, 2022, Maxwell Musarurwa bought 60 litres of diesel from trucks along the Harare-Masvingo highway. Reports say that his colleague Better Taurai, who is also an illegal fuel dealer, started insulting Musarurwa and questioned him as to why he bought fuel without informing him.

Allegations are that the insults did not go well with Musarurwa and a misunderstanding ensued between the two, which resulted in a fierce fight.

Later, the two stopped fighting and Taurai is said to have run into a near bush while Musarurwa went to a nearby makeshift kitchen where their other colleagues were having food.

It is reported that while at the makeshift kitchen, Musarurwa suddenly collapsed and started having breathing challenges, resulting in his death.

His body was taken to Chivhu Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

However, Musarurwa’s relatives collected the body for burial but later went on to dump it at Taurai’s house. Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.